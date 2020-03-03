authorities-identify-sgt.-scott-dundall-as-deputy-who-killed-suspect-in-lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday recognized the deputy who shot and killed a person who allegedly opened fireplace on officers in Lakeville.

Sgt. Scott Dundall of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Workplace has been positioned on normal administrative depart, in line with the Minnesota Bureau of Felony Apprehension. He has been with the sheriff’s workplace for 22 years.

Kent Kruger, 36, died of a number of gunshot wounds within the Friday confrontation at a Lakeville residence. Officers say Dakota County deputies and Lakeville police have been serving an emergency order for defense on Kruger, who was wished on a warrant for assaulting a peace officer.

The investigation stays lively.

