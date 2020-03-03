arjun-kapoor-and-parineeti-chopras-sandeep-aur-pinky-faraar-gets-a-release-date

- Dwelling
- Information
- Bollywood
- Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Will get A Launch Date
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra labored collectively for the primary time in Ishaqzaade (2012). Publish which the duo collaborated once more in Namaste England (2018). Now, they’re all set to be seen in Dibaker Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie’s launch date has been pushed a number of instances and it was earlier alleged to launch to start with of final 12 months, nonetheless, now in 2020, the makers have lastly determined that the movie will hit the theatres on March 20 this 12 months. Right this moment, the primary look posters of the movie have been launched too and it has been obtained effectively by the viewers.
With a lot already been spoken in regards to the movie and the explanations behind the delay of its launch, it’s quite refreshing to see that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will lastly hit the theatres quickly. Each Parineeti and Arjun get pleasure from an excellent fan following individually, however the viewers loves to look at them collectively too. Their chemistry was appreciated in Ishaqzaade and now with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar gearing up for launch, we’re positive, the viewers shall be pulled to the theatres to catch this duo on the large display.
Beneficial for You
Loading Subsequent Article…