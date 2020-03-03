antonio-banderas-added-to-the-cast-of-video-game-adaptation-‘uncharted’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Instar

Whereas particulars of his character have but to be revealed, the ‘Ache and Glory’ actor will likely be joined by Sophia Ali of ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ and Tati Gabrielle of ‘The 100’ within the motion film.

Antonio Banderas is leaping into motion to hitch Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg within the long-gestating film adaptation of hit online game “Uncharted“.

Particulars on the character the Oscar-nominated “Ache and Glory” star will play have but to be revealed, however he is not the one new addition to the forged – “Gray’s Anatomy” actress Sophia Ali and “The 100‘s Tati Gabrielle have additionally landed roles within the motion/journey movie, in line with Selection.

“Venom (2018)” director Reuben Fletcher is poised to take cost of the challenge. He lately signed on following the earlier departures of Travis Knight, Dan Trachtenberg, and Shawn Levy, who had initially boarded the movie in October, 2016.

Holland continues to be connected to play treasure hunter Nathan Drake in “Uncharted”, primarily based on the favored Sony PlayStation online game franchise of the identical identify, whereas Wahlberg additionally stays concerned as shut buddy Sully.

Manufacturing is anticipated to start within the coming months forward of a deliberate March, 2021 launch.