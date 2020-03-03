amos-to-miss-rest-of-six-nations

Hallom Amos suffered a knee harm whereas enjoying for the Cardiff Blues

Wales wing Hallam Amos will miss the remainder of the Six Nations attributable to a knee harm.

Amos sustained the harm throughout the Cardiff Blues’ 34-24 PRO14 victory over Benetton on February 23.

“He (Amos) can have surgical procedure and it’s anticipated that he will even miss the rest of the season,” a Welsh Rugby Union assertion learn.

Wales have health issues over outside-half Dan Biggar and wing George North forward of Saturday’s Six Nations sport towards England at Twickenham.

Biggar suffered a knee harm throughout Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership defeat to Saracens on Saturday.

Wales have a fly-half harm disaster with Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell and Owen Williams all sidelined.

Cardiff teenager Jarrod Evans has gained six caps however by no means began a Six Nations sport.

North, in the meantime, has been going by way of concussion protocols after being pressured off throughout the early phases of Wales’ Six Nations loss to France final month.