amber-goes-off-on-jessica-in-love-is-blind-reunion-clip

Anyone certain did not like what she noticed when she watched Love Is Blind.

Netflix simply launched a primary have a look at the upcoming reunion for the relationship present experiment, and Amber Pike has some not-so-nice phrases for Jessica Batten after seeing how the latter behaved over the course of the present. At one level within the pods (earlier than the {couples} had met one another), Jessica was certain she was getting engaged to Matt Barnett, till Barnett abruptly revealed he wasn’t fairly as into her as he thought.

She then switched to Mark Cuevas, and the 2 had a really rocky relationship over the course of the present, with Jessica continually wanting again at what she thought she might have had with Barnett, particularly after she lastly met him out of the pods and continued to attempt to flirt with him.

Barnett, in the meantime, was fortunately engaged to Amber, they usually have been one among two {couples} to truly undergo with their weddings on the finish of the season. Jessica determined to not marry Mark, and left the present single.