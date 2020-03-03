amazon-making-same-day-prime-deliveries-even-faster-in-philadelphia-region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If same-day Amazon Prime supply nonetheless takes too lengthy for you, you’re in luck. It’s now going to be even sooner.

Amazon says it’s now providing deliveries all through the day for Prime members within the Philadelphia area.

Which means orders can arrive in your doorstep in a matter of hours.

As much as three million objects throughout dozens of classes can be found for this speedy service.

Members can even order as late as midnight and have their orders on their doorstep the subsequent morning earlier than heading out for the day by deciding on the “Overnight by 8 a.m.” supply possibility.

Similar-day supply prices about $three and is free for orders of greater than $35.