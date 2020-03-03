all-the-photos-from-the-kardashians’-paris-fashion-week-takeover

Introducing Kim, Kanye and Kourtney take Paris Trend Week.

Certain, it is not precisely a brand new sequence, however followers have been tuning in to look at in latest days because the world-famous members of the family popped up within the metropolis of sunshine for all issues trend. With Paris Trend Week in full swing, the truth star sisters, their well-known daughters and the Grammy-winning rapper have been noticed about city, expectedly dressed to impress wherever they present up.

For Kim Kardashian, the sartorial theme of this journey has been latex as she has donned a number of totally different variations of a Balmain ensemble within the materials from head to toe. Over the weekend, she and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in related Balmain appears for Kanye West‘s Sunday Service.

Then, there was the rapper’s Yeezy Season eight trend present, the place 6-year-old North West took the mic to carry out—concurrently stealing the highlight, after all.