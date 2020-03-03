All the Photos From the Kardashians’ Paris Fashion Week Takeover

Introducing Kim, Kanye and Kourtney take Paris Trend Week. 

Certain, it is not precisely a brand new sequence, however followers have been tuning in to look at in latest days because the world-famous members of the family popped up within the metropolis of sunshine for all issues trend. With Paris Trend Week in full swing, the truth star sisters, their well-known daughters and the Grammy-winning rapper have been noticed about city, expectedly dressed to impress wherever they present up. 

For Kim Kardashian, the sartorial theme of this journey has been latex as she has donned a number of totally different variations of a Balmain ensemble within the materials from head to toe. Over the weekend, she and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in related Balmain appears for Kanye West‘s Sunday Service. 

Then, there was the rapper’s Yeezy Season eight trend present, the place 6-year-old North West took the mic to carry out—concurrently stealing the highlight, after all. 

For sure, there’s been loads of star-studded type and movie star sights alongside the way in which of Kim, Kanye and Kourtney’s journey to Paris. However, do not simply take out phrase for it. See all the Paris Trend Week sightings of the Kardashians with E!’s gallery beneath.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Latex Appears

The well-known sisters donned related daring Balmain outfits. 

Kim Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Monochrome Second

The SKIMS mogul shined on this chocolate latex look. 

Kim Kardashian, Kardashians at Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/GC Photos

Blush Magnificence

The truth star modernized fairly in pink with this latex design. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashians at Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/GC Photos

Leather-based and Lace

The Poosh founder blended supplies for this all-black outfit. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kardashians at Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/GC Photos

Entrance Row Vibes

The trio of stars took within the Balenciaga present from among the greatest seats within the room. 

Kim Kardashian, Kardashians at Paris Fashion Week

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

Leather-based Temper

The mom of 4 blended up her leather-based look with crimson and shades of brown. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashians at Paris Fashion Week

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

Little Black Costume

The mother of three proved typically all you want at trend week is just a little black costume. 

Kim Kardashian, Kardashians at Paris Fashion Week

Marc Piasecki/GC Photos

Yeezy Vibes

For her well-known husband’s trend present, the KKW Magnificence mogul donned his designs. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashians at Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/GC Photos

Shades of Grey

The truth star regarded each cozy and stylish on her approach to the Yeezy trend present. 

Kanye West, North West, Kardashians at Paris Fashion Week

Arnold Jerocki/GC Photos

Highlight on North

This trend present doubled as an lovely father-daughter reminiscence for Kanye West and his firstborn. 

Kim Kardashian, Kardashians at Paris Fashion Week

Marc Piasecki/GC Photos

Daring Bag

Whereas Kim coordinated in a black leather-based prime and matching bottoms, it was her Hermes bag that stole the highlight. 

