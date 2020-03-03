all-the-details-on-sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas’-baby-shopping-spree

The parents-to-be are on the brink of welcome their little bundle of pleasure.

In February, a number of sources confirmed to E! Information that Sophie Turner was pregnant and anticipating her first youngster with husband Joe Jonas“The couple is maintaining issues very hush hush however their family and friends are tremendous excited for them,” one supply shared with JustJared.

Now, the 2 had been noticed preparing for the arrival of their first youngster as they shopped earlier this week for child garments in Studio Metropolis, Calif. The 2 stars had been seen coming into a child retailer on Monday afternoon and in line with a supply, they picked up a number of objects.

“Sophie and Joe picked up a number of boy toys akin to motion figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute all the things was,” the supply mentioned. “It appeared like they had been solely fascinated with male objects.”

Regardless of searching for child garments and toys, the pair has but to verify the Sport of Throne star’s being pregnant or the gender of their child.