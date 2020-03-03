ag-nessel-warns-businesses-seeking-to-illegally-profit-from-coronavirus-fears

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan residents ought to be on high-alert for anybody who tries to reap the benefits of their fears about Coronavirus, Michigan Lawyer Basic Dana Nessel warned.

Nessel cautioned shoppers after studying {that a} west Michigan retailer was promoting particular person face masks – packaged in Ziploc baggage – for $10 apiece.

“Those who think they can profit off the rising fears about coronavirus need to think again,” Nessel mentioned. “The Michigan Consumer Protection Act makes price-gouging illegal. It also gives our office tools it can use against profiteers who fuel panic by manipulating prices and supplies.”

Nessel’s workplace was first alerted to the exercise late Monday afternoon from a west Michigan reporter. One among Nessel’s assistant attorneys common has reached out to the retailer in an effort to acquire extra info. The retailer’s motion could also be a violation of Michigan Client Safety Act, which makes the next actions illegal:

Charging the buyer a worth that’s grossly in extra of the value at which related property or providers are bought; and

Inflicting coercion and duress as the results of the time and nature of a gross sales presentation.

“I will not hesitate to bring the hammer down on any person or business that uses this public health threat to feed their own greed,” Nessel continued. “So, whether you run a national chain, a local store or are just looking for ways to get rich on eBay, the expectations are the same: follow the law. We are at the beginning of a unique and potentially difficult situation. It is my sincere hope that we will all pull together and help protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Michigan residents are urged to report any violation of the Client Safety Act on-line or by calling 877-765-8388.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.