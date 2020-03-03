ac-transit-coronavirus-precautions-to-include-increased-sanitizing-of-buses

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Officers with the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District stated Monday that they’re taking precautions to scale back the chance that riders and staff will contract COVID-19.

AC Transit has 53 million riders every year and practically 2,300 staff and made the announcement following inquiries to the company.

As of Monday night, just one case of the virus had been reported in Alameda County and no confirmed instances existed in Contra Costa County.

One repatriated particular person is quarantined in a hospital in Contra Costa County. AC Transit officers stated the virus has not been transmitted on any public transit programs.

However, AC Transit buses and services shall be sanitized every day. Buses shall be sanitized on the finish of the day.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The company can be making private protecting gear accessible to staff to make use of on a voluntary foundation. Tools contains gloves and masks.

Hand sanitizer dispensers and particular person bottles shall be in any respect AC Transit services and the company shall be beginning an schooling and consciousness marketing campaign for workers.

BART officers stated Monday that public well being officers have suggested them that no operational adjustments are wanted on BART.

“That being said, we have plans in place should a recommendation be made calling for operational changes,” BART spokesman Chris Filippi stated.

Filippi stated the company has long-standing plans “related to communicable diseases” and “we’ve adapted those plans to ensure they are current.”

Officers with Caltrain and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Company didn’t reply to a request for data on what they’re doing to guard riders.

In December, about 652,000 boardings occurred on a median weekday on the SFMTA’s San Francisco Municipal Railway buses and trains. Common mid-weekday ridership on Caltrain was estimated at 63,597 in 2019.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay Metropolis Information Service. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.