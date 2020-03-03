ac-transit-coronavirus-precautions-to-include-increased-sanitizing-of-buses

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Officers with the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District mentioned Monday that they’re taking precautions to scale back the danger that riders and staff will contract COVID-19.

AC Transit has 53 million riders annually and almost 2,300 staff and made the announcement following inquiries to the company.

As of Monday night, just one case of the virus had been reported in Alameda County and no confirmed circumstances existed in Contra Costa County.

One repatriated individual is quarantined in a hospital in Contra Costa County. AC Transit officers mentioned the virus has not been transmitted on any public transit programs.

However, AC Transit buses and services will likely be sanitized every day. Buses will likely be sanitized on the finish of the day.

The company can also be making private protecting tools obtainable to employees to make use of on a voluntary foundation. Gear contains gloves and masks.

Hand sanitizer dispensers and particular person bottles will likely be in any respect AC Transit services and the company will likely be beginning an schooling and consciousness marketing campaign for workers.

BART officers mentioned Monday that public well being officers have suggested them that no operational modifications are wanted on BART.

“That being said, we have plans in place should a recommendation be made calling for operational changes,” BART spokesman Chris Filippi mentioned.

Filippi mentioned the company has long-standing plans “related to communicable diseases” and “we’ve adapted those plans to ensure they are current.”

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Company mentioned Friday there was no particular danger to Muni riders relating to coronavirus and the company would proceed to speak with well being officers and carefully monitor developments in response to the declaration of an area emergency in San Francisco.

Officers with Caltrain didn’t instantly reply to a request for info on what they’re doing to guard riders.

In December, about 652,000 boardings occurred on a median weekday on the SFMTA’s San Francisco Municipal Railway buses and trains. Common mid-weekday ridership on Caltrain was estimated at 63,597 in 2019.

