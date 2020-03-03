9-year-old-boy-petaluma-boy-missing;-authorities-also-seeking-mother

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A nine-year-old boy has gone lacking in Petaluma and authorities are on the lookout for each him and likewise making an attempt to contact his mom.

Santiago Barros was final seen final evening round 9:30 p.m. at his dwelling on the 400 block of Marty Lane in Petaluma. He was found lacking by his father at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Workplace stated in a Fb put up Barros could also be within the care of his mom, Autumn Stone. Sheriff’s investigators are in search of them each.

Barros was final seen sporting blue and inexperienced pajamas as seen within the photograph. Barros is described as 4’5” tall, weighing roughly 70 kilos, has lengthy blond hair and brown eyes.

A county Search and Rescue workforce has been dispatched to the world to search for Barros.

Anybody with data on both Stone or Barros’ whereabouts, or who’ve seen them, have been urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Workplace Dispatch heart at (707) 565-2121 or name 911.