7-dead-after-2-tornadoes-touch-down-in-middle-tennessee,-including-nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSNEWS.COM) – No less than two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee in a single day, together with one which ripped throughout downtown Nashville.

No less than seven persons are useless — a few of these killed have been within the metropolis of Nashville and a few in Putnam County, east of the town.

Police say the twisters brought about dozens of buildings to break down throughout the town, leaving a panorama affected by blown-down partitions and roofs, snapped energy traces and damaged bushes.

A person walks by a storm broken pickup truck on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.(credit score: Brett Carlsen/Getty Photos)

A video posted on-line from east Nashville confirmed what seemed to be a well-defined funnel transferring shortly throughout the town. Lightning repeatedly flashed whereas a lot of the town was at midnight. The whir of the wind could possibly be heard gusting after the twister moved out of sight.

One of many twisters hit the CBS Nashville affiliate immediately. WTVF-TV described harm round city as intensive.

