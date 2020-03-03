4-alarm-fire-burns-san-jose-auto-repair-shop,-pallet-yard;-flames,-smoke-visible-for-miles

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An enormous hearth was burning in an industrial space of San Jose, sending large plumes of black smoke over a portion of the town close to CEFCU Stadium (previously Spartan Stadium).

The hearth was burning on the 1700 block of S. 10th St. at an auto restore enterprise in an industrial a part of the town with a number of auto salvage and auto restore retailers.

The hearth reached 4 alarms and unfold to a pallet yard adjoining to the auto physique store.

Crews are preventing a Three alarm hearth on the 1700 block of S 10th Avenue. Please keep away from the realm. No recognized accidents at the moment. #SanJose pic.twitter.com/jMh1lV3zeu — San Jose Hearth Dept. (@SJFD) March 3, 2020

No quick phrase on harm or accidents.

https://twitter.com/_jdollah/standing/1234974995131981825