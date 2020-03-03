20-win-csu-rams-shift-gears-toward-mountain-west-men’s-basketball-tournament

FORT COLLINS — Nothing issues besides the highway forward.

Following an uplifting regular-season finale through which Colorado State hit the 20-win plateau for the primary time since 2016-17, the Rams celebrated accordingly.

Two days later, on Monday, a handful of CSU gamers had been honored in gentle of spectacular seasons, highlighted by guard Isaiah Stevens being acknowledged because the Mountain West Freshman of the 12 months by the media. The Rams rightfully patted themselves on the again upon lately receiving the accolades as effectively.

All the pieces CSU has completed within the second 12 months of the Niko Medved period is all fantastic and dandy. Nonetheless, because the Mountain West event approaches, prior achievements throughout the marketing campaign are irrelevant.

The one factor on CSU’s thoughts is acting at its finest contained in the Thomas & Mack Middle, starting with a first-round matchup towards Wyoming on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT.

“It’s a whole new season,” Medved mentioned. “What we did in the regular season, we should feel good about. But that’s over. You have to build on it, and now it’s that whole mentality of survive and advance. The only thing that matters for us is Wednesday.”

Although the common season is merely a constructive reminiscence to the Rams at this level, they occurred to knock off their upcoming opponent in each conferences over the previous two months.

After stomping the Cowboys 72-61 at Moby Enviornment in a sport that wasn’t as shut as the ultimate rating indicated, Wyoming had CSU on the ropes in Laramie earlier than Medved’s group erased a 19-point deficit whereas sneaking away with a 77-70 victory.

Contemplating the Rams wanted to drag off an inconceivable comeback final time round, they definitely aren’t overlooking the Cowboys regardless of head coach Allen Edwards’ 7-23 file and last-place league-finish.

“This is not the first two games,” redshirt senior Kris Martin mentioned. “They’re a good team. They play hard. They’ve played a lot of teams close. I mean, they had us down 19 at their place. We know what they are capable of, but then again, we know what we can do. We know we can beat them if we play the right way and do what we do. We are confident going into the game, but we know it’s going to be hard-fought.”

As all do-or-die situations entail, the competition certainly might be “hard-fought.” And if CSU needs to advance into the quarterfinals –– the place it will face No. Three Nevada –– Medved famous how distributing focus equally to the entire Cowboys’ offensive threats is crucial.

Getting wrapped up in containing prolific scorer Hunter Maldonado –– whose 16.four factors per sport rank fifth within the Mountain West –– is straightforward, and sometimes happens when a crew faces Wyoming. Though, there are unfavourable penalties of leaving the rest of the Cowboys’ guard-heavy rotation open.

Colorado State head basketball coach Niko Medved has seen his crew go 5-Three within the eight video games main as much as the Mountain West Event.

Air Drive realized this the onerous manner when Wyoming defeated the Falcons 78-72 two weeks in the past in Cadet Discipline Home behind 28 factors from Greg Milton III off the bench –– who represents certainly one of many parts of the Cowboys’ “reinvented” offense.

“They’ve kind of reinvented themselves a little offensively,” Medved mentioned. “They’re really playing just a ton of five out motion. They’re just playing motion offense and moving and screening and cutting to set up opportunities to drive it, find open shooters…They have other guys that are dangerous. Maldonado is definitely an elite player. But we can’t make the mistake of just focusing on him and leaving other guys open who can hurt us.”

As Medved additionally talked about, “there aren’t a ton of secrets,” given how the groups have already squared up twice, which means CSU isn’t going to drastically alter its sport plan in an try and catch Wyoming off guard. The identical applies to any crew the Rams may meet whereas probably assembling a deep run in Las Vegas.

Relatively than appearing too cute, the Rams intend on sticking to their traditional sport whereas striving to play their finest basketball of the season. Assuming they don’t overthink something, CSU gamers love their odds at not solely buying a hat trick of wins over the Cowboys, but in addition at stringing collectively fairly just a few victories.

“We have a realistic chance of actually winning this thing,” Martin mentioned. “Throughout the season, we just handled adversity really well. We went through a lot of ups and downs, and I think we ended our season pretty well. We are a confident team, and we’re comfortable with each other. We know what we can do. I feel like, during the conference, we proved that we can play against anybody.”