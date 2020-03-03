2-suspects-arrested-in-armed-robbery-of-palo-alto-safeway;-1-still-at-large

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Palo Alto police arrested two suspects concerned in an armed theft at a Safeway retailer within the metropolis’s Midtown neighborhood in January.

On Jan. 10 round 12:41 a.m., police have been notified of a theft in progress on the retailer positioned at 2811 Middlefield Highway. Police mentioned three male suspects entered the shop.

One of many males brandished a handgun and ordered a male worker to the bottom whereas a second suspect broke the glass door of the pharmacy earlier than stealing pharmaceuticals, police mentioned.

The third suspect acted as a lookout and fled the crime scene with the opposite suspects in a pickup truck.

Palo Alto police launched surveillance footage of the incident to the general public to assist establish and apprehend the three suspects. Detectives acquired a tip that helped them establish two of the suspects and the suspected getaway car. Police obtained two arrest warrants on Feb. 13 for one depend of felony theft every.

Medina (left), Perez and the unidentified third suspect, who stays at giant (Photograph: Palo Alto PD)

22-year-old Erik Eulogio was discovered to be the person who pointed the gun on the Safeway worker. Police mentioned Perez was beforehand arrested for possession of a stolen car and booked into the Kern County Jail. He will likely be transferred to San Jose Principal Jail as soon as the Kern County case is resolved.

The suspect who acted because the lookout was recognized as 18-year-old Anthony Nicolas Alcantara-Medina of East Palo Alto. East Palo Alto police arrested MEdina at a house within the 1000 block of Ruth Courtroom on Feb. 24. He’s in custody on the San Mateo County Principal Jail. He additionally had an arrest warrant out for a theft and carjacking case in East Palo Alto.

The third suspect, who broke the glass and stole the medication from the pharmacy, stays at giant.