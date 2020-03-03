2-forney-porch-pirates-busted-for-drugs-during-traffic-stop,-police-say

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two Forney porch pirates had been busted for medicine throughout a visitors cease Monday.

At about 8:25 p.m. Mar. 2, police noticed a car that matched the outline of 1 utilized in a porch piracy incident earlier within the day. When officers performed a visitors cease, they had been capable of search the car and, as an alternative of discovering stolen packages, discovered drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Victoria Mendoza, 38, and Daniel Sias, 47, had been arrested and charged with possession of a managed substance below one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Mendoza and Daniel Sias (Forney Police Division)

Sias admitted to stealing property from porches; nonetheless, no stolen property was recovered within the car.

The Forney Police Division is presently investigating the case and extra expenses are possible.

Anybody with further details about this or another incident are requested to contact the FPD at 972-564-7607.