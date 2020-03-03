1st-elections-security-test-comes-with-super-tuesday-voting

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Tuesday’s presidential primaries throughout Texas and 13 different states mark the primary main safety check for the reason that 2018 midterm elections, with state and native election officers saying they’re ready to take care of every little thing from tools issues to false details about the coronavirus.

States have been racing to shore up cybersecurity defenses, exchange growing old and weak voting tools and practice for worst-case situations because it grew to become clear that Russia had launched a sweeping and systematic effort to intervene within the 2016 presidential election. U.S. officers stated Monday they have been on alert and prepared to answer any efforts to disrupt the 2020 elections.

In 2016, the Russians weaponized social media to sow discord amongst People, scanned state and native election programs for cyber vulnerabilities and deployed the focused launch of stolen marketing campaign emails and paperwork.

U.S. intelligence chiefs have warned that overseas interference stays a risk for the 2020 election. And the current outbreak of a brand new virus may current a foul actor with a gap to unfold false data to maintain voters away from the polls.

One California county has sought to deal with considerations over the coronavirus by sending bottles of hand sanitizer to polling locations and asking ballot employees to put up fliers from the general public well being division on easy methods to keep away from spreading the virus. Jesse Salinas, the chief elections official in Yolo County, California, stated just a few ballot employees have backed out over considerations however most perceive the risk is comparatively low. The county had no reported circumstances as of Monday morning.

California can also be a heavy absentee/mailed ballots state, so most individuals shall be both mailing or dropping off their ballots, which creates different challenges. Election officers have been warning the general public to not anticipate full unofficial outcomes on Tuesday evening, and that outcomes may fluctuate as ballots are available and are counted over a number of days. Ballots postmarked on main day shall be counted so long as they’re obtained inside three days. Election officers have as much as 30 days to certify the official depend.

This yr’s voting bought off to a rocky begin, however not due to any overseas interference. A cell app deployed in Iowa by the state Democratic Get together failed spectacularly the evening of the Feb. three caucuses and delayed reporting of preliminary outcomes for almost 24 hours. Subsequent voting in three states occurred with out main issues.

Not like the Iowa caucuses, which have been run by state events, state and native election officers shall be administering Tuesday’s elections in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

“Texas voters can rest assured … that our office and those of local and county elections officials are committed to working hand in hand to ensure smooth elections as well as the integrity of our electoral process,” stated Stephen Chang, spokesman for the Texas Secretary of State’s Workplace.

The states differ significantly of their use of expertise to run elections. Some make the most of computerized voter lists often called digital poll-books to verify in voters, whereas others depend on paper. Voters in just a few locations shall be utilizing new digital voting machines that produce a paper document of voter picks whereas some voters in Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma shall be utilizing older ones thought-about weak by election safety specialists.

Even these new machines have raised considerations amongst election safety specialists, who be aware many depend on a sort of bar code that might be manipulated so the human-readable portion of the poll printout displays a voter’s alternative however the bar code doesn’t. Election officers who defend ballot-marking gadgets say there are lots of safety safeguards to forestall issues.

In California, a brand new publicly owned computerized voting system — the primary of its sort within the nation — will face a vital check in Los Angeles County, the nation’s largest elections jurisdiction with 5.four million registered voters.

The brand new system gained conditional state approval regardless of severe safety and technical points, with the county ordered to supply all voters the choice of utilizing hand-marked paper ballots. An estimated 63 p.c of voters have been already anticipated to vote by mail utilizing hand-marked paper ballots. Such ballots are thought-about probably the most dependable by election safety specialists as a result of paper can’t be hacked — or altered by programming errors.

